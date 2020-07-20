Gurung community to mention Bon as their religion in coming census

Kathmandu - The Gurung community is going to mention Bon religion in upcoming census. The Gurung community is to mention Bo religion is upcoming census as Bon religion is going to be disappeared after people started changing the religion. Bon is the real religion of Gurung community in Nepal.

File photo

Tamu Pye Lhahun Association District Working Committee, Chitwan, a religious organization of Gurung community, launched an interaction and campaign to mention Bon religion in census. The campaign has been started from Kalyanpur of Madi municipality of Chitwan from Saturday.

A monthly meeting of Association held on July 9 took the decision in this regard. Following the same decision, the campaign has been launched from the Association's Madi Unit, according to Association district chair Jagat Bahadur Gurung. Though the Bon is the original religion of the Gurung community, it is on the verse of extinction as its followers are decreasing due to the conversion culture, it is said.

''The campaign aims to restore the status of Bon religion in the upcoming national census and finally conserve the original culture and religion of the Gurung people, '' he said. The campaign will go through the nationwide, according to him. The campaign will focus on the introduction, historical background of the Bon religion and the need to mention it in the national census, it is said.