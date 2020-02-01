Hidden
आतङ्ककारी छिर्न खोजेपछि गृहमन्त्रालयमा खैलाबैला !
काठमाडौं : केहीदिन अघि अमेरिकाले नेपालमा आतंककारीहरुको चलखेल बढीरहेको भनेर एउटा प्रतिवेदन सार्वजनिक भएसँगै नेपालमा विश्व मुस्लिम सम्मेलन गर्न लागिएको सूचना पाएपछि गृहमन्त्रालयमा हलचल मच्चिएको छ ।
मन्त्रालयका सचिव र नेपाल प्रहरीका महानिरीक्षक अवकाश पाएर घर जाँदै गर्दा गृहमन्त्री रामबहादुर थापा(बादल) को कानमा यो सूचना पुगेपछि सुरक्षा समितिको बैठक नै बस्न पुग्यो । केन्द्रीय सुरक्षा समितिको बैठक नै आयोजना गर्ने गरी आएको यो सूचनाले सुरक्षा संयन्त्रलाई समेत तनावमा पारेको छ ।
अमेरिकाले सार्वजनिक गरेको उक्त प्रतिवेदनले भने जस्तो नेपाल भारतीये आतङ्कवादीहरूको मार्ग वा अखडा नबनेको दाबी गर्दै उनले अमेरिकी आंकलन कुनै प्रमाणमा आधारित नभएकोले त्यसलाई नेपालले स्वीकार गर्न नसक्ने बताएका छन् । अमेरिकी विदेश मन्त्रालयले केही समयअघि सार्वजनिक गरेको आतङ्कवादसम्बन्धी प्रतिवेदनले ‘नेपाल अन्तर्रा्ष्ट्रिय आतङ्कवादीहरूका लागि बाटो वा गतिविधि गर्ने विन्दुको रूपमा रहेको र रहिरहन सक्ने’ खतरा औँल्याएको छ ।
प्रतिवेदनमा भारतको आतङ्कवादी समूह इन्डीअन मुजाहिदीनले नेपाललाई आफ्नो अखडाको रूपमा प्रयोग गरेको उल्लेख छ ।
नेपाल धर्मनिरपेक्ष राष्ट्रको रुपमा घोषणा भएसँगै मुस्लिमहरुले नेपाललाई निशाना बनाई विभिन्न कार्यक्रम गर्दै आईरहेको सूचना गृहमन्त्रालयमा पुगको छ ।
यस्ता कार्यले नेपालमा धर्मको नाममा अतिवादी शक्तिहरुको प्रभाव पर्नसक्ने भन्दै गृहले सतर्कता अपनाएको हो । नेपाललाई हिन्दू राष्ट्र घोषणाको माग गर्दै एक समूह पहिलेदेखि नै लागिरहेको छ । यस्तो अवस्थामा धर्मको नाममा अवाञ्छित कार्य हुनसक्ने तथा झडपसम्मको अवस्था आउन सक्ने सुरक्षाविदहरु बताउँछन् ।
गृहस्रोतका अनुसार हजारौं विदेशीसहित अन्तराष्ट्रिय मुस्लिम सम्मेलन सप्तरीमा गर्न लागेको सूचना पाएको छ । जसअनुसार गृहले सुक्ष्म अध्ययन तथा अनुसन्धान गरिरहेको बताईन्छ । धर्मका नाममा अतिवादी गतिविधि गर्ने तयारीको सूचना पाएपछि गृहमन्त्रालय अनुसन्धान थालेको हो ।
स्रोतका अनुसार एक समूहले नेपालको सप्तरीमा यस्तो किमिसको सम्मेलनको तयारी गरिरहेको छ । तर, सुरक्षाका दृष्टिकोणले यो निकै चुनौतीपूर्ण हुनसक्ने गृह मन्त्रालयका अधिकारीहरु बताउँछन् । केही दिनअघि यसबारेमा गृहको सुरक्षा बैठकमा समेत कुरा उठेको थियो । हिन्दु देशमा मुस्लिमहरुको अन्तराष्ट्रिय सम्मेलन गर्नुको उदेश्य नै गलत रहेको सुरक्षा अधिकारीहरुको ठम्याई रहेको छ ।
यस्तै विभिन्न संस्थाको नाममा अहिले नेपालमा मुस्लिम गतिविधि ह्वात्तै बढेको छ । उनीहरुले संस्थामार्फत मुस्लिम समुदायको लागि लगानी गर्दै आएका छन् ।
यस्तै मध्ये मुस्लिमहरुका लागि काम गर्ने ‘कतार च्यारिटी सेन्टर’ लाई निगरानी गर्न थालिएको छ । ललितपुरमा कार्यलय रहेको यो संस्थाले मदरसामा मात्र सहयोग गर्दै आएको छ । मुस्लिमका नाममा अतिवादी समूहको प्रवेश हुनसक्ने भन्दै गृहले उच्च सतर्कता अपनाएको बताईन्छ ।
NEPAL
Overview: Nepal experienced no acts of international terrorism in 2018. Incidents of domestic
terrorism, which focused on voter intimidation or targeted government officials during the late2017 provincial and federal election season, were less common in 2018. The Government of
Nepal attributed most of the attacks to the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist), a Maoist faction
also known as the “Netra Bikram Chand Group” or “Biplav Group” which split from the
mainstream Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) in 2015. Nepal’s security services
continue to monitor the Biplav Group. Due to Nepal’s open border with India and insufficient
security protocols at the country’s sole international airport in Kathmandu, Nepal has and could
continue to be used as a transit or staging point for international terrorists.
2018 Terrorist Incidents: Nepal experienced no acts of international terrorism in 2018.
Domestic terrorist incidents included small bombings in various locations throughout the
country, for which authorities blamed the Biplav Group. Examples included the following:
On April 17, in the weeks before Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Nepal, a bomb
exploded at the Indian Consulate in Birgunj in southern Nepal, damaging the perimeter
wall.
On April 28, an IED damaged a wall of the Arun-3 Hydroelectric Project, which Prime
Minister Modi was scheduled to inaugurate.
On May 13, authorities located and neutralized small bombs planted in several locations,
including the Pokhara Airport and a rural highway bridge, on the same day that the
Biplay Group called for a nationwide strike. Another bomb caused superficial damage to
a supermarket in Bharatpur in southern central Nepal. No injuries were reported.
Legislation, Law Enforcement, and Border Security: The 2017 criminal code, which came
into effect in August 2018, does not explicitly mention terrorism, but has broad provisions
relating to offenses against the state. It prohibits individuals from building armed military or
paramilitary organizations and bars any person from associating with an “organized force” to
undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national unity of Nepal.
The law enforcement entity directly responsible for counterterrorism activities is the Special
Bureau of the Nepal Police. This unit consists of approximately 120 officers. The Special
Bureau is supplemented by Nepal Police and Armed Police Force officers when necessary. The
Nepalese Army Special Forces units are tasked with counterterrorism efforts and receive training
in hostage rescue and in responding to hijackings and similar terrorism incidents.
Airport security controls in Nepal are weak and inadequate. Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan
International Airport, Nepal’s only international airport, does not pre-screen passengers, and
landing data are not entered into any database. Physical security checks of passengers are
rudimentary. There is no travel document security and the airport lacks ultraviolet lights to
examine documents. The Special Bureau of the Nepal Police assigns approximately 10
personnel to the airport and approximately 15 officers to its INTERPOL national central bureau,
which is located at Nepal Police headquarters. INTERPOL notices are maintained in a database,
but passengers are not routinely screened through this database. Security and immigration
officials are generally responsive to U.S. requests for information, but often have little
information to provide.
Nepal shares an open border with India. The 1,000-mile border has a few checkpoints, but there
is a lack of sufficient security controls; for example, only one immigration official may be
present at the checkpoint. Thus, most people crossing the border are neither stopped nor
checked, and the crossing points can easily be circumvented to avoid scrutiny. The primary
constraint preventing more robust border-control capability is a lack of resources. The security
services lack the personnel, technology, databases, basic equipment, and often even electrical
power to provide effective border control. Additional constraints include lack of training and
widespread corruption.
Countering the Financing of Terrorism: Nepal belongs to the Asia/Pacific Group on Money
Laundering (APG), a FATF-style regional body. While the Government of Nepal has made
symbolic progress in constructing an AML/CFT regime, many regulations and requirements that
are in place nominally for these purposes do not actually address AML/CFT trends or dynamics.
Additional work is required to develop expertise in financial crimes awareness, prevention,
identification, investigations, case management, interagency and departmental coordination, and
border control.
Countering Violent Extremism: There were no reported changes in 2018.
International and Regional Cooperation: Nepal is a member of the South Asian Association
for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and signatory of the SAARC Regional Convention on
Suppression of Terrorism. Nepal Polices sends two to three officers to INTERPOL’s annual
regional counterterrorism seminar.
सन् २०१७ को चुनावताका विप्लव समूहले केही आतंकवादी गतिविधि गरे पनि सन् २०१८ मा नेपालमा बाह्य आतंकवादी कार्यहरु नभएको प्रतिवेदनमा विश्लेषण गरिएको छ ।
तर, पछिल्लो समय नेपालमा मुजाहिद्दीन मुस्लिम आतंकवादीले प्रभाव विस्तार गरेको अमेरिकी रिपोर्टमामा दाबी गरिएको छ ।
